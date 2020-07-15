I have only four children, Radio had more kids than me – Weasel

Overtime, singer Douglas Sseguya Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo has been criticized for having an unknown number of kids but he had never clarified the allegations.

Following his recent standoff with wife Talia Khassim, the Wiggle Wiggle singer got an opportunity to clear the air saying that the actual number of children he has are only four.

While speaking in an interview with NBS TV’s UnCut show with Kaiyz concerning a video of him getting involved in a fist-fight with the wife, Weasel revealed that he only has four children.

He went ahead to claim that even his late singing partner Mowzey Radio had more kids than him before he went on to stress how people confuse his kids with those of his siblings who look-alike.

By the way, I don’t have as many children as most people allege. It is just because people took it that way and make fun of it that’s why I also left it at that. Speaking truthfully, I have only four kids and Mowzey Radio had more kids than me though I will be adding more soon. You know, when people see me posing in photos with my siblings children, they immediately conclude that those are my children as well yet it is not true at all. It is just because at our home we almost all look-alike. Weasel

From that point, he went ahead to refute rumors that made rounds last week when he was filmed battering his baby mama as he defended himself explaining how he is not a violent person.

VIDEO: Weasel Manizo denies thumping his lover. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

