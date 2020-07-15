Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone is requesting Kampala voters to entrust him with the mandate to transform the capital city of Uganda within only one term of service.

His request to serve for only one term is to show fellow politicians that one can upgrade and develop a city or a nation in a short period of time without spending much time in power.

My aim to be the Kampala Lord Mayor for only one term is to show other leaders that they can transform their areas in a short period of time. Jose Chameleone

I want one term as Kampala Lord Mayor – @JChameleone



The singer says he wants to show other leaders that they can transform their areas in a short period of time.#ThePlatform@babatvuganda pic.twitter.com/YVFliGZbJ4 — #BabaAt10 (@877babafm) July 14, 2020

While airing out his view for vying for the Kampala Capital City top seat on Baba TV’s political show “The Platform”, the “Baliwa” singer heaped praise on Kyadondo East lawmaker Bobi Wine for inspiring and enlightening him on politics that youths can as well turn out to be good leaders.

He went ahead to openly declare how he wants Bobi Wine to win the 2021 presidential elections so that they can jointly change the nation.

@JChameleone adds that he got married, built a house and bought an expensive car before @HEBobiwine but the Kyaddondo East legislator has inspired him in politics that the youths can lead this country and wants him to be his President.#ThePlatform@babatvuganda — #BabaAt10 (@877babafm) July 14, 2020

When asked how he plans to decongest Kampala city, Chameleone replied by expressing that he will talk to Bobi Wine to develop cities at the outskirts of Kampala so that services that bring people to the main center can be acquired in nearby areas and also improve on the transport system.

He also sent out a warning to the current Lord Mayor notifying him of how his time is up.

Dr. @JChameleone on plans to decongest Kampala City:



– Will talk to 'President' @HEBobiwine to develop different all cities such that all services that bring people to Kampala can be acquired from those cities.



– Improve the transport system#ThePlatform pic.twitter.com/7XwGVwlgB8 — Baba Tv Uganda (@babatvuganda) July 14, 2020

