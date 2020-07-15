I prayed to God that I only bed a woman I have married – Joel Ssenyonyi

Ever since People Power spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi walked down the aisle, many were left questioning how he managed to do it whilst still a virgin.

While speaking in an interview with NBS TV UnCut show, Joel Ssenyonyi disclosed that he managed to achieve his dream through prayer.

Joel Ssenyonyi revealed that he prayed to God to only bed a woman he has married though there were so many temptations towards his goal.

He noted that one of the things that have helped him achieve his goal is that he is a born again christian even though he also messes up in life sometimes.

It is not easy to turn 33-years-old while protecting yourself. First of all, I am a born again but not that too holy as many might think. I prayed to God and asked him to help me to so that I only bed a woman have married and eventually he heard my prayer though there have been lots of temptations. Joel Ssenyonyi

