MTN Uganda, Red Cross encourage Market leaders to stay vigilant against Coronavirus

MTN Uganda and Red Cross have encouraged market leaders to remain vigilant as the country continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Most markets remained operational during the lock-down as Red Cross marked them high risk areas.

Red Cross consequently requested funds from MTN Uganda to support the busiest markets with risk communication and Covid19 screening services.

MTN Uganda committed 297,328,000Ushs to Uganda Red Cross Society to support disease prevention and control in high risk communities.

MTN Uganda’s Regional Commercial Lead, Patrick Tumusime said; “I am very pleased to note that since these risk communication and screening activities were introduced, the communities have adapted to them and have been adhering to them as recommended.

“We therefore feel confident to hand over the systems to the local authorities to carry on with the good work that Red Cross has been doing as a way of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

The 16 beneficiary high traffic markets were selected by URCS in co-ordination with MoH (Ministry of Health) and KCCA (Kampala Capital City Authority).

These included; St Balikuddembe market (Owino), Nakasero, Nateete, Busega, Ntinda New Market, Nansana daily market and Kyaliwajjala market among others.

A total of 13 priority markets in Kampala and 3 in Wakiso were selected based on their capacity in terms of the number of people they host on a daily basis.

Red Cross Screens different individuals before entering a market

According to the Red Cross Covid19 response report, Josephine Okwera, the URCS director for health and social services revealed that “more health teams” have been trained to work through this pandemic.

MTN’s Patrick thanked URCS for the tremendous work of sensitizing, screening and promoting hygiene in the markets.

He urged the authorities that are taking over the risk communication, screening and hygiene promotion activities to carry on the good work started by URCS and to strongly keep enforcing the standard operation procedures in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also encouraged both the sellers and buyers of food to remain vigilant by observing the ministry of health guidelines of social distancing, face mask wearing, hand washing and sanitizing in order to prevent the deadly virus.