Big Tril opens up on how depression almost ruined his career 5 years ago

Rapper Rowland Kaiza, popularly known by stage name Big Tril, has for the first time given an account on how he survived depression that had hit him about 5 years ago.

The Parte After Parte star shared the tale of his troubles in the music industry while celebrating his boss’ birthday and applauding Striker Entertainment for having come to his rescue.

In the birthday message to his boss, Big Tril disclosed how depression almost made him quit music but God saw him through when the Striker Entertainment boss fell foe his his rap skills and signed him under his label.

From that moment, his life totally changed and he also got his first MTV Base spin and as well flew to Naija where he polished his music skills after being provided with a state of the art studio that he had never seen before.

5 years ago when I was hella depressed and on the brink of quitting this music thing God sent me a Guardian to Help me Get through. I got signed to Striker Ent and my whole life took a totally different direction. Got my first MTV Base Spin, Flew To Naija to enhance my Music skills, Got a state of the art studio, and I slowly and surely started to believe again. All that wouldn’t have been realized if I hadn’t met STRIKER. I’m hella grateful for all you’ve done for me and all we are going to accomplish together… HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOSS STRIKER More life, More Bags, More Blessings. Big Tril

