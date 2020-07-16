Comedian Madrat out to challenge Betty Nambooze for Mukono MP seat

Local city comedian Lubega Dickson alias Madrat of the popular comedy duo Madrat and Chiko made an astonishing announcement on how he is ready to challenge Mukono Municipality MP Betty Bakireke Nambooze come 2021.

The renown comedian’s announcement surprised many of his followers who were left wondering whether he has the required academic documents to run for the seat.

As the interview went on, Madrat assured his doubters how he has the required academic papers to challenge Betty Nambooze who has been in the seat for over two terms now since being elected in 2010.

Madrat furthermore assured his fans and the people of Mukono that he is capable of representing their views in the parliament and get solutions better than Betty Nambooze.

He also added how he is pursuing an online degree in Law so that by the time he is voted as the Mukono representative, he will be well equipped with the governing laws.

VIDEO: Comedian Lubega Dickson, popularly known as Madrat, made a surprise announcement that he will run for the Mukono… Posted by Sanyuka TV on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

