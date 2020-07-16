Cosign compiling 30-track album to be released in 2021

Bartson Lutalo a.k.a Cosign a.k.a Mr. Biri bam bam is beaming with confidence of a future so bright and his plans for the near future involve a new 30-track music album.

Just the other day, Cosign revealed that one of his biggest dreams is to fill up the 45k-seater Namboole stadium one day in his music career. That seems like a big goal to achieve that but he has a plan.

The singer who celebrated his birthday on 15th July reveals that he has been in studio compiling a yet to be released music album which will have thirty songs.

The album dubbed “Son Of Leticia” will be released in 2021. It will have some of his music that we have listened to already but most of the music is yet to be released.

Despite the transformation by most artistes to go digital with music sales, Cosign plans to sell the “Son Of Leticia” album to omuntu wawansi (common man) and he is still discussing the pricing per copy.

Am doing an Album of 30 Songs plus unheard material. It’s gonna be released next year but I want it to be sold at local level. How much do you think I should it sell per copy? Am Calling It #SONOFLETICIA. Cosign | Facebook

Am Doing an Album of 30 Songs plus Unheard material but It’s Gona Be released Next Year But I want it To be Sold At… Posted by Cosign Yenze on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Related Story: Recho Rey dumps manager Apple after 3 years of great service