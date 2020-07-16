Recho Rey dumps manager Apple after 3 years of great service

Black Girl Fly Entertainment rapper Recho Rey, now signed to One Ticket management, has relieved her longtime partner and manager known as Apple of his duties after 3 years of the progressive hustle.

In 2018, Mirembe Rechael a.k.a Recho Rey was introduced to the music industry by a small but aggressive team which was headed by Sempijja Arnold commonly known as manager Apple.

In an interview we had with Apple in 2018, he revealed to us how he discovered a rich talent in Recho Rey and decided to invest in her as a music brand that he hoped would go on to dominate the music industry.

Without doubt, Apple managed to create a notable brand from the Senior 6 tomboyish vacist who was then just leaving high school and new to the challenges of the dynamic entertainment industry.

The 22-year-old female rapper has now progressed to become one of the most respected rappers in the country and her more feminine brand keeps developing with her music garnering more and more fans across the globe.

With all that achieved, however, the rapper has decided to ditch her longtime manager and settle with her new management; One Tick managament.

In a statement accessed by this website, Recho Rey informs her fans and followers that Apple is no longer her manager starting 15th July 2020 after he “decided to opt for a new adventure outside her business and team”.

In the statement, she acknowledges the “enormous contribution and professional relationship” that Apple added to her rise to fame and she wishes him luck in his new endeavors.

Official statement relieving manager Apple of his duties

What do you make of the new developments?

