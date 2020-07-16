Talent Africa Group release the “Nalubaale Project” | VISUALS

Talent Africa Group, in collaboration with lots of talented artistes, recorded and shot visuals of a brand new project dubbed the “Nalubaale Project” aimed at showing pride in Lake Victoria.

The Nalubaaale Project is a collaborative music project produced by TAG Studios and Talent Africa featuring Navio, The Mith, Lillian Mbabazi, Flex D’Paper, Beenie Gunter, Tucker HD, King Hanny, MC Yallah, Herbert Ssensamba and Lamu.

TAG Studios setup a mobile studio on the Mvule Boat and recorded a song and music video while floating on the beautiful waters of Lake Victoria – the second largest fresh water lake in the world.

The Luganda word for Lake Victoria is “Nalubaale”, a word indicating a spirit of feminine or motherly qualities. Lake Victoria is shared by three East African countries Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Lake Victoria is also the source of the mighty River Nile. The video features scenic views woven seamlessly with the all star cast’s performances; add the easy going beat and you have yourself a feel good song that makes you want to travel and enjoy the beauty of the Pearl of Africa.

The audio was produced by Lamara Sam aka Samurae as Kella McKenzie organized the cast of artists. The visuals were shot by Cyril Ducottet under the Exec. Production of Ally Allibhai. Take a gaze below:

