When churches re-open, enjoyments will also resume – Azawi

Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde a.k.a Azawi is optimistic that once churches are permitted to operate again, places of entertainment will also resume business.

The ‘Quinamino’ singer who is believed to be among the top 5 artists that the COVID-19 lockdown affected the most, since Ugandan artists majorly earn from events, shared her opinion via her Twitter account.

Wabula wemuteera church wona bwe pa!!…. Team enjoyments tumujiwona that’s the truth…bye loosely translated as once holy places of are opened again, you won’t survive team Enjoyments. Azawi

abula wemuteera church wona bwe pa!!⛪️…. 😂team enjoyments tumujiwona that’s the truth…bye🏃🏽‍♀️ — Azawi (@AzawiOfficial) July 15, 2020

Azawi spoke out her mind following the continued pressure that church leaders have put on the Head of State requesting that he allows them to operate again following the Ministry of Health guidelines on the novel COVID-19 disease.

The request for places of worship to open were kicked off a few weeks ago by Pastor Wilson Bugembe and other Pastors joined with pleas, mounting pressure on the government.

The other artists that are believed to have been greatly affected by the global pandemic include Zex Bilangilangi, Karole Kasita, Free-Boy and Winnie Nwangi since they have the biggest hits during the 4 months lockdown period.

Read Also: I almost quit my course at campus just after year one – Azawi reveals