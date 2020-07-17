FreeBoy drops new song dubbed ‘Touch Me Slow’ | AUDIO

In his trademark Kadongo kamu-like music style, VIVA Entertainment’s FreeBoy Adams relays his catchy lyrics on a brand new love song titled “Touch Me Slow”.

Born Mandela Adams, FreeBoy is an artiste from Arua in northern Uganda. He has several songs to his name like “Magic”, “Alemi”, “Letaa”, and “Sabala gwe Abinkubya” among others.

“Touch Me Slow” is a direct translation from the Luganda phrase “Nkwata Mpola”. It is usually used to tell someone to slow down on how they are handling/touching you.

The love song is FreeBoy’s third after his breakthrough song dubbed “Kwata Essimu” which was followed up with a remix (feat. Winnie Nwagi) which is arguably one of the biggest songs of 2020 so far.

FreeBoy is on a steady rise in the music ranks and the progress can be attributed to the strange fusion of the traditional Bakisimba sounds, Hip-hop and Kadongo kamu.

The new song continues to show what a talented lad he is and he currently boasts as the most trending artiste from West Nile. Listen to “Touch Me Slow” below:

