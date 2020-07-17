Self-styled the Celebrity Boyfriend, Nisay P is a fresh artist on the scene and he drops a brand new video for his song dubbed “Go Down”. Watch the video here first:

Typical of the Ugandan entertainment industry, there is a new artist breaking out each day. Nisay P, signed to Balam Bob Management, is one of the new faces that have stomped the scene this year.

With his new release, Nisay P seems like one to watch out for as he oozes the energy and vibes you would wish upon any artiste starting out on a fresh music journey in such a dynamic industry.

His debut single, “Go Down” (produced by Brian Beats) is enjoying massive airplay on radio stations across the country and he adds momentum to the project with new visuals.

The video of the R&B song was shot indoors as directed by MVP Films. The videographer makes the most of the lighting as he crafts his way through the limited scenes. Take a gaze:

Read Also: Vinka returns with ‘Love Panic’ | VIDEO ALERT