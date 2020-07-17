I will be a father soon – Beenie Gunter and girlfriend Nickie Berry expecting

Guntalk City CEO and Talent Africa singer Beenie Gunter, real name Baguma Crescent, revealed that his longtime girlfriend identified as Nickie Berry is expecting a baby and he will soon be a father.

The singer revealed the good news during an interview this website had with him at the Talent Africa Group offices in Kololo on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Beenie Gunter has been so secretive about his past relationships but before he fell in love with Nickie, the singer had been in a relationship with Photographer and Film Director Makie Melissa.

Beenie Gunter and his girlfriend Nickie Berry

His relationship with Nickie Berry has lasted several years now and it comes as a breath of fresh air to announce that the singer, who has recently been battling child neglect allegations, will be a real dad soon.

I love everyone who has stood with me. I love you my wife. We’re expecting already and soon, very soon, we’ll have the baby. I can’t wait. Beenie Gunter

Watch more of the interview below:

