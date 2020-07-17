Fast-rising vocalist and songwriter Victor Ruz a.k.a Nile Prince is known for composing songs that melt and mend lovers’ hearts but what drives his special songwriting skill?

Victor Ruz is still rising on the music scenes but his works spell “huge potential”. He is recognized for songs such as “Love Legend”, “Kako” (Feat. Fille) among others.

He has been releasing sweet and touching jams and many of his fans have been randomly applauding his touch and songwriting skill and also complimenting his brilliance.

Victor Ruz just dropped a new song dubbed “Kikomando” and during an interview he had with NBS TV After 5 show host MC Kats, he revealed that his songwriting skill is inspired by Ed Sheeran.

My songwriting skill is so much inspired by English singer Ed Sheeran. I always sit down and carefully listen to his lyrics and borrow a few ideas from him since I follow him a lot though I don’t write in English. Victor Ruz

VIDEO: Victor Ruz: I look up to Ed Sheeran when it comes to songwriting. #NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS After 5 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Ed Sheeran, born Edward Christopher Sheeran, is an English singer, songwriter, record producer and actor. The 29-year-old English singer is popular for songs like “Perfect”, “Shape Of You”, “Thinking Out Loud” among many others.

