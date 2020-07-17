Fashion | Gossip

Why wear indecent skimpy outfits on set? – Fan roasts Lynda Ddane

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

NTV THE BEAT presenter Lynda Ddane faced the wrath of one of her followers when she was put on the spot for always decking skimpy outfits on set.

A follower of her’s who goes by the username of Sheios Mukiga on Twitter noted how ladies need to respect their bodies as a first priority in order to get their deserved respect from the public.

She then went on to chide Lynda Ddane, wondering why she always wears skimpy and indecent outfits while on set. She then advised fellow ladies to always double check their dress code before appearing in public.

Not hate but ladies we need to respect our bodies as a first priority if we deserve respect from our loved ones in return…for fuck’s sake why put on such skimpy indecent attire on a national TV. For real ladies, we need to check our dress code before appearing in public

Read Also: Ykee Benda dumps Martha Kay, falls for Lynda Ddane

You May Also Like

I’m about to chop this kid’s head off, he is trying to send me to jail – Zari

Comedian Madrat out to challenge Betty Nambooze for Mukono MP seat

When churches re-open, enjoyments will also resume – Azawi