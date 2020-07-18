Before I became a musician, I wanted to be a pilot – Coco Finger

Being a pilot is something that most people dream about and never get to achieve, and self-styled Northern Uganda ambassador Coco Finger is no stranger to that.

While speaking in an interview, Coco Finger who rose to fame after his hit single Emikoono Wagulu revealed that before he made the decision to become a musician, he wanted to be a pilot.

However, life took a twist when he relocated to Tanzania where he spent a few years, and before he knew it, he fell in love with music and definitely decided to take on music as his career.

He later returned where he linked up with his then manager Emma Carlos and got the ball rolling.

Coco Finger went ahead to disclose that he drew his music inspiration from different musicians but left his fans confused when he also revealed that he decided to take on music as his professional career while in senior two.

