Eddy Kenzo shares cheerful ‘Sonko’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Big Talent Entertainment CEO Eddy Kenzo has returned with a brand new love track dubbed ‘Sonko’. Watch the visuals here.

On the new lover track, Eddy Kenzo expresses his fond feelings for his lover as he advises her to ignore their critics who just spread false rumors about them.

He goes on to advise her to only listen to him as he promises to fulfill all her heart desires that the rest failed to meet.

While watching the video that was shot and directed by Ronald Gogo, it starts off with a kid playing the local game of sonko who is later joined by Kenzo’s video vixen.

Thereafter, a cheerful and lively crew of other fellows in the video are seen grooving to beautiful jam that was produced by A Styen. Watch and rate the video below.

