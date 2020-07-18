MBN Clinic maintain Beenie Gunter’s DNA test were correct

MBN Clinic has maintained that the DNA tests that they conducted between singer Beenie Gunter and his alleged son which turned out to be negative were correct.

The clinic’s spokesperson cleared the air after Beenie Gunter’s child neglect accuser Fiona Akankwasa appeared on different media channels and trashed the results saying that they were doctored as well as insisted that her child belongs to the Guntalk CEO.

The confusion forced the clinic to come out and give a final statement to clarify that the DNA tests were not doctored as the mother of the child claimed.

Beenie Gunter attending to his phone besides Fiona Akankwasa

The clinic’s spokesperson, however, advised Akankwasa that if she is not satisfied with the results, they should conduct another test as well.

In a recent interview with this website, Beenie Gunter revealed that he is expecting a baby with his longtime girlfriend identified as Nickie Berry and he will soon be a father.

VIDEO: MBN Clinical Laboratories insist that Beenie Gunter's DNA tests are correct. #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates Posted by Sanyuka TV on Friday, July 17, 2020

