Maro and DJ Hearts collaborate on “Tuyiwamu” | VIDEO

Celebrated local deejay DJ Hearts features R&B Kyabazinga Maro Ronald on this new 2020 project titled “Tuyiwamu”. Watch the video here:

On Valentine’s Day, Magada Ronald a.k.a Maro held a successful concert as he celebrated ten years in the music industry. Such a remarkable milestone for a singer of his stature.

He is one of the lucky singers to have held a successful concert early in the year before Coronavirus hit the world and led to a ban on public gatherings and a halt on music concerts.

DJ Hearts

Despite the pandemic, Maro has not stopped creating good music and has drops some tracks in recent months. He now returns on “Tuyiwemu”, a song by celebrated deejay DJ Hearts.

As often witnessed on most music projects created by deejays, DJ Hearts does not sing in this project but his dominant appearance in the video as he lip-syncs to Maro’s verses gives you much to look at.

Take a gaze below:

