Navio celebrates 1st wedding anniversary with touching message to wife

It is a year already since celebrated Ugandan rapper Navio said “I Do” with his longtime fiancee Mathilda. The rapper marked the milestone with a touching message to her shared on his social media accounts.

On July 19th 2019, Daniel Lubwama Kigozi a.k.a Navio walked down the aisle with his better-half Nassimbwa Mathilda in a private wedding ceremony.

The two lovers said their vows at Vastlands Kyrka, Sweden in an invite-only ceremony that was attended by a few close friends and family members. Social media was filled with adorable photos from the wedding ceremony.

A year later, the two lovers are living happily and have kids already. The Klear Kut rapper marked the date with the message below in which he thanked God for meeting Mathilda.

To the Joy of my life. Thank God I found you. It’s our 1st ever Anniversary and we’ve already had 10 years of Laughs and Love in it. To 100 more! Love You. Navio

Sweet, innit? To 100 more indeed. CONGRATULATIONS!

