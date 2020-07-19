During an interview, Recho Rey distanced herself from reports that she was romantically involved with her former manager Apple and she explains how lack of communication and misunderstandings led to the split.

During the week, renown rapper Mirembe Rechael a.k.a Recho Rey’s new management One Ticket management issued a statement in which they revealed how manager Apple had quit managing the rapper.

Apple, real name Sempijja Arnold, has been Recho Rey’s manager since she broke onto the scene in 2018. While speaking to us, he revealed that he decided to leave after upon realization that his duties had been dissolved by the new management.

Speaking to NBS Television, Recho revealed that she has been having misunderstandings with Apple for a while and it seems he got to a point where the wouldn’t handle the situation anymore.

The truth is, yes we’ve been having misunderstandings and we’ve always had meetings trying to solve them but it seems he got to a point where he couldn’t be patient anymore so he made a personal decision to leave. I didn’t fire him. Recho Rey

Recho Rey goes ahead to distance herself from allegations that she has been in a relationship with her manager. She revealed how Apple has a girlfriend whom she respects.

She believes that the major cause of the split was poor communication which became worse before the lockdown.

Since the lockdown began, we got to a point and lost communication. Communication is very vital in any relationship so once you lose communication, expect anything. Recho Rey

Watch more of the interview below:

