6 Years Without Keron | Juliana Kanyomozi pens letter to late son

Today marks six years since Juliana Kanyomozi’s first son Keron Kabugo breathed his last at a hospital in Kenya. The songstress celebrates her late son’s life with a touching message.

Over the years, Juliana has kept Keron part of her life even when he is physically absent. Through the Keron Kabugo Foundation, Juliana gives back to the needy on her late son’s birthday.

Today, through her Instagram account, the songstress penned down some heart-gripping words as she commemorated six years since Keron left the earth.

Six years today!! I miss you so much my baby, my KK. Wish you were here with us, but I know you are watching over us. We love you so much. Your mummy and little brother Taj. Juliana Kanyomozi | Instagram

Keron might be gone but Juliana has done remarkably well to keep strong and she has a new bundle of joy, Taj (born on Tuesday 12th May 2020). We keep praying for better days for the queen.

