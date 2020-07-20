All Shades of Sexy as Winnie Nwagi turns 31 (PHOTOS)

Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakwanwagi is a mother and a figure from which several women pick inspiration. She turns 31 today and boy oh boy, she’s oozing all the sexiness you could have ever imagined of her.

Nwagi (born July 20, 1989) is a fire dancer who leaves men pocketing. Be it in a gomesi, gym wear or in that hot red dress, Winnie Nwagi is always looking like the best body that could ever fit in the outfit.

If you follow her on Instagram and Snapchat, you’ll know that those curves don’t come easy. She invests so much energy, time and hard work on hours in the gym, working out for that perfect body.

Has she achieved it yet? That’s an answer only her can answer but she is not stopping anytime soon. By our naked eyes, however, Nwagi has the body most ladies yearn for. Body goals!

As she makes a step into the 30th floor, the songstress shared a couple of photos showing all the goodies and she is in great shape for that age. She has also achieved quite much musically within the short time.

Take a gaze at some of the photos here:



































Happy 30th Winnie! To many more years of greatness and sweet music.

