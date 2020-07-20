Grenade Official shows off what a macho man he is in new photos

At 22-years-old, local singer Grenade Official, real name Deus Nduggwa, is not a boy anymore and he is out to prove that to his critics with a huge statement if we are to go by his recently released photos.

By now, you know that Grenade knows exactly how he wants to shape his brand. Musically, he has managed to breakout and stay relevant rather comfortably after that big banger “Nkuloga” in 2019.

Grenade has faced a few tides that could have swept him away as soon as he realized his dream but he managed to keep his head above the water and his flaws have turned him into a macho man.

In new photos making rounds across social media, Grenade shows off his “chiseled” upper body. He has been spending a little more time at the gym and it shows on his oiled-up body.

It is not clear whether the shots were taken from a fashion photo shoot or music video shoot of a yet to be released video but you might be able to see more of that oily body soon on you television stations.

First, take a look at the photos below:









