Lynda Ddane opens up on insecurities about the gap in her teeth

Lynda Ddane wears a wide smile almost each time the camera rolls and she looks flawlessly cute but that is a part of her that she was so insecure about a couple of years ago.

Call it diastema, she calls it sexy! The gap in between Lynda Ddane’s upper front teeth could as well be a thing close to her trademark looks. That is the face of NTV The Beat show currenlty.

Each time you see her on set, you’re forced to forget about your worries because of her bubbly character and smiley face. She just knows how to set the mood right for everyone even without saying anything.

The beauty has, however, not felt the best about the gap in her teeth. During an interview, Lynda Ddane revealed that she was not confident of her appearance because of the gap.

Despite her banging body and the rest of the beauty, Lynda never really felt 100% confident of herself and she rarely smiled until just recently when she decided to embrace her flaws.

I had insecurities about the gap in my teeth. Some people made fun of me. I never smiled while opening my mouth wide. It is only recently that I have started to accept myself the way I am. Lynda Ddane











Lynda is not the only female celebrity who has opened up on the former insecurities based on her looks. Martha Kay has often revealed how she used not be comfortable about her skin tone and legs.

