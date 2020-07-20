Just weeks after Tina Fierce’s Scoop on Scoop show being banned from airing on Urban TV, there have been rumors of her joining Kamwokya-based NBS TV. She rubbishes the reports.

A few weeks ago Tina Fierce’s Scoop on Scoop show was suspended from Urban TV by Uganda Communications Commission after viewers reportedly deemed its content “offensive and scandalous”.

Following weeks have had rumors flying all round indicating how the scandalous TV host has been recruited to join Zahara Totto on NBS TV’s UnCut show.

Through her Twitter account, Tina Fierce made it clear that she is not about to join another local television station and that she is still enjoying her time off.

No… am not joining “another local station” yes… am still drinking #worraaaa🥰 Goodmorning Fam! — IAM FIERCE (@Tinafierce1) July 19, 2020

Vision Group’s content manager Bushbaby, real name Michael Owor, also recently maintained that the unapologetic gossip queen will return stronger, wiser, and greater on Urban TV.

