To many Manchester United fans, it’s been a bittersweet season. Since the premier league returned after the COVID-19 season break, their team has been firing on all cylinders.

One of its staunch fans who has been enjoying the club’s triumphant streak is NTV’s Pressbox host anf Flavia Tumusiime’s husband Andrew Kabuura.

On Monday night during his show, Kabuura got to dress up as a female following a bet he lost over the weekend when his club was whipped 3-1 by Chelsea in the FA Cup Semi-Finals at Wembley stadium.

As a way to honor the bet, he had to host a full show while donned in a dress which he regards the most embarrassing thing he has ever done on air.

After the show, he quickly took to his socials and vowed never to bet again.

Thank you for watching #NTVPressbox. Easily the most embarrassing thing I’ve done on air. Never to bet again! Andrew Kabuura

Thank you for watching #NTVPressbox. Easily the most embarrassing thing I’ve done on air. Never to bet again! pic.twitter.com/RdMBPDW6qz — Andrew Kabuura. (@andrewkabuura) July 20, 2020

If Man Utd win, Joel will wear a vest on the show. Should Chelsea win, Andrew will wear a dress.

I obviously made a mistake. But we move! 👗 https://t.co/IrAYxqa6K3 — Andrew Kabuura. (@andrewkabuura) July 19, 2020

Having turned up on set in a dress, tweeps did what they do best in trolling Kabuura. Below are some of the reactions from tweeps as they mocked Kabuura while on set.

I found myself watching a football show because y’all couldn’t stop whatsaping asking if I dressed @andrewkabuura. 😂😂😂

He probably lost abet and had to cross dress. #NtvPressBox pic.twitter.com/ochqqLskSx — Abryanz (@AbryanzOfficial) July 20, 2020

So @andrewkabuura is supposed to wear a dress on TV today! @Mizzflav hide your dresses,let him go shopping.



Naye @ntvuganda should do viewers a favour and 'cut off' the bu legs banange….😎 — Kanyomozi District (@PatriqKanyomozi) July 20, 2020

Now what if Kabura forgets and he opens his legs wide open 😂😂😂#NTVPressBox pic.twitter.com/SqRlcKH4Av — Ekirungi(EkiNyc)🌟 (@NzeEkirungi) July 20, 2020

At #NTVPressBox, a bet is a bet 🤣



Love it pic.twitter.com/jMNTMmSOM7 — kab (@kabderrick) July 20, 2020

Andrew Kabura's seriousness can't even let the public get disctructed with that dress. #NTVPressbox pic.twitter.com/nYgdCJyGN3 — ContemporaryWife (@BwahaDenise) July 20, 2020

Lesson learnt at least.

