Popular city socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has requested President Museveni to permit bedridden city moneybag Brian Kirumira a.k.a Bryan White to be flown to Kenya or India to receive better treatment.

Bad Black’s request came after she paid a visit to the ailing socialite at his home after three weeks since he was discharged from Nakasero Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Bryan White was sent home by medical doctors to wait for his medical results since his blood samples were flown to South Africa to be examined and find out what exactly the socialite is suffering from.

Bryan White

According to rumors being spread, it is believed that Bryan White was poisoned by a click of mafia’s who want to see him breath his last.

In the video that is making rounds on social media, Bad Black calls out whoever Bryan White assisted or bailed out from trouble to pay him a visit in efforts to show him solidarity in this trying moment when most of have ditched him.

During her visit to the socialite, she further opened up on how Bryan White improved herself style from the time she had run broke and gave her a whooping UGX 100m.

She also went on to reveal how Bryan White helped her improve her parents’ lives from a leaking house to one that is well refurbished adding that he bought her her first iPhone in life.

A Pass visits Bryan White

She, however, stung her ex-lover Mike Mukula for not helping Bryan White noting that he instead implicated false accusations about him.

She also threw jabs to the Mayanja brothers for not showing love to Bryan White stressing how they were the celebrities who benefited the most from him.

