Over the weekend, Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) new signee Zuchu was filled with happiness after being rewarded with a brand new ride by her boss Diamond Platnumz while on Wasafi TV’s Big Sunday Live show.

Upon receiving her gift of a new ride, the Raha singer failed to hold her tears back. She couldn’t believe that she was being rewarded with such a huge gift from his boss who was accompanied by the WCB family on the show.

While giving her appreciation speech, Zuchu explained how she wasn’t excepting such a gift within just a space of 3 months since she was unveiled into the music label.

She immediately took to her socials and heaped blessings and praises upon Diamond Platnumz and her record label for showing her much love which she did not expect to come in a very short period of time.

Mwenyezi Mungu wangu nasema Alhamdulillah,Mbariki boss wangu na umuongeze kwa hiki kikubwa alichoniongezea kwenye maisha yangu.Si kila mtu anamoyo kama wako boss Hakunaaa cha kukulipa My brother hakuna kwakweli Allah akupe umri wa uhai wenye mafanikio zaidi unatuokoa wengi sana Diamond Platnumz. Asante boss. Zuchu

