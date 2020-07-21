Gospel singer Coopy Bly celebrates parents’ 30-year marriage anniversary

Renown dancehall gospel singer Coopy Bly inspired his fans, followers and fellow celebrities when he took to his socials to show appreciation to his parents as they celebrated their 30th marriage anniversary.

A beautiful love story will always get to you every time especially when it is not fiction. There is nothing as beautiful as a type of love that is filled with friendship that might have gone through the worst times but y’all came out winning.

Although Coopy Bly did not share any low or high moments about his parents’ blissful relationship, we are certain that every couple has at least encountered such moments on that road in the relationship.

The gospel singer shared a number of his parents’ beautiful photos while holding each other hand-in-hand which he sweetly captioned with words of wisdom.

Still walking strong…. 30 years on! Happy anniversary to my lovely parents. My greatest inspiration. Bad Black

Coopy Bly’s revelation and jubilation on behalf of his parents has got many inspired and thinking deeper about love and relationships. For some, it has provided hope on finding and believing in love.

