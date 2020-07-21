I’m a corporate baby mama – Zari Hassan responds to Idris Sultan

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan made it clear to every man on this planet that she is a corporate baby mama after Tanzanian comedian Idris Sultan mocked her in a cryptic post.

This came after Idris threw a humorous jibe about Zari on his Instagram account when he shared a WhatsApp screenshot of an unknown lady who was asked by the father of her kid to show him their baby’s photo.

The an unknown lady, however, sent a picture that largely revealed a big portion of her heavy booty instead with a smaller portion of the baby’s face.

The photo forced the popular Tanzanian actor to compare it to Zari captioning it “michezo ya zari” which loosely translates “Zari’s games”. In a way, Idris meant that it’s the kind of picture Zari would send to Diamond anytime he asks for pictures of their children.

When Zari came across the post, she also cheekily replied with a bragging statement of how she is a corporate baby mama unlike other slay queens.

