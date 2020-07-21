I’m neither dating Kent nor Flosso but I’m seeing someone secretly – Vinka

Sony Music Entertainment singer Veronica Luggya alias Vinka has totally omitted rumors that had started to spread claiming that she is dating one of the Voltage Music Group artists Kent and Flosso.

While addressing the claims, Vinka who recently released her new jam titled “Love Panic” watered down the accusations as she stated how she doesn’t even recall the last time she met the duo.

I’m not dating Kent, nor Flosso. In fact, I have taken quite long without meeting the two. However, they’re my good friends and our relationship ended on the collabo we had, period! Vinka

The self-styled The Boss Manjah went on to publicly reveal how she is currently seeing someone whose name she declined to mention but promised that when the right time comes, she will open up on her love life.

Vinka added that at the moment, she is enjoying her rosy relationship silently as she fears slay queens to snatch her lover.

I am dating someone for now. When the time is right, maybe I will let the public know about him and also reveal his name and Identity. My relationship with him is all based on a beautiful future. Vinka

When asked about her plans to hold any marital ceremonies, she replied stressing how she is not focusing on ceremonies but rather to have a blissful and happy relationship.

VIDEO: Songstress Vinka opens up about her relationship with unidentified man. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Monday, July 20, 2020

