Renown journalist and YouTube content creator Ibrahim K. Mukasa is now a proud owner of the Silver Play for surpassing the 100,000 subscribers mark on his Wolokoso Mu Ug Extra YouTube channel.

As of today, with over 16.4 million combined views, MC Ibrah’s Wolokoso Mu Ug Extra YouTube channel is one of the most watched in Uganda on the social media platform.

The channel formed on 13th February 2015 only became really active in January 2019 as MC Ibrah began hosting several celebrity interviews as he digests their inspirational stories, lifestyles, opinions, among others.

On Monday 20th July 2020, MC Ibrah received the Silver Play Button award to congratulate him upon his hard work and managing to create content that would attract over 100k channels to subscribe to his channel.

Wolokoso Mu Ug Extra becomes the first news channel to win the Silver Play Button award in the country. The other holders of the award are musicians and comedienne Anne Kansiime.

To celebrate his achievement, MC Ibrah while talking to this website revealed that he is humbled by the consistent support that his followers have showed him and he only aims for greater heights.

We won this award for reaching 100,000 subscribers and the people who watch the videos have made it possible. We shall make a special edition talking about how we have struggled to reach this milestone. MC Ibrah





MC Ibrah revealed that his next goal now is to make sure he get to the 1 million subscribers’ mark so that he can also bag the YouTube Gold Play Button award in time to come.

Thank you for the support. Please keep subscribing until we hit 1 million subscribers and win that golden award too. MMC Ibrah

CONGRATULATIONS MC Ibrah!

Read Also: Lydia Jazmine accepts MC Ibrah’s apology as they settle misunderstanding