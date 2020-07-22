Angella Katatumba drops ‘Love Me’ featuring Kent and Flosso | VIDEO

Angellah Katatumba continues to make her intentions to reestablish her music career known with yet another song dubbed “Love Me” on which she features Kent and Flosso.

As her “Tonelabila” song with Daddy Andre still rising on the music chats and dominating the airwaves, Angellah Katatumba is adding fuel to the fire with more new music.

On her new song “Love Me” produced by LuoBoy), she features Voltage Music duo Kent and Flosso as the sing about how they want to be loved and romanced by their lovers.

The visuals, directed by Shilo Films, give you much to look at and Katatumba doesn’t disappoint as she executes her role perfectly with her acting skills. Take a watch:

