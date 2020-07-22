Don’t write off Irene Ntale yet, she will make you eat your words – Vinka

Nakiyingi Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka has cautioned music critics not to write off Irene Ntale reasoning that she will soon make a strong comeback that will leave them eating their own words.

Vinka made the plea as she was responding to a question concerning the former Swangz Avenue singer and what she thinks about her musical silence.

In a hesitant reply, the all smiling Love Panic singer noted how she wouldn’t love to speak for Irene Ntale but warned whoever thought that her music career had stalled not to do so.

I don’t want to speak for her but maybe she has her own strategy and hopefully, she will soon make a musical comeback which will make you eat your own words. Vinka

Irene Ntale last released a new song in 2019 which was titled Nyamba when she had just been signed to Universal Music Group.

Since then she has only been promising to release new music but has not yet fulfilled her promise something that has forced music critics to write her off.

#NBSUncut VIDEO: Songstress Vinka opens up about her relationship with unidentified man. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Monday, July 20, 2020

