Kadabrah wins $300 in Zamba’s ‘GNL Dear Hiphop’ challenge

Renown rapper GNL Zamba awarded Kadabrah, the winner of the #GnlDearHiphop challenge, with $300 (approx UGX1 million) on Tuesday 21st July 2020.

GNL Zamba, real name Earnest Nsimbi, started the #GnlDearHiphop challenge with the aim of empowering communities through art and making the Hiphop genre prominent in Uganda.

Several talented prospects took part in the challenge but there was only one winner who was picked basing on reactions in terms of the number of likes, comments and average ratings percentage of their challenge.

GNL Zamba’s Baboon Forest Entertainment plans to stage another challenge which will be announced soon and from the participants, the overall winner will walk away with $1000 (approx. UGX3.6M).

WINNER OF THE GNL DEAR HIPHOP CHALLENGE AND $300 PRIZE HANDOVER! KADA BRAH. (1.07 Million Shillings). Baboon Forest Entertainment thanks all the participants and media partners in our efforts to empower communities through the arts and making Hiphop the number one music genre in Uganda. Uplifting our talents and supporting young creatives. The next challenge is $1000 Dollars so get ready! Congratulations to Kadabrah we wish you the best and are looking forward to more of your creations. GNL Zamba | Facebook

WINNER OF THE GNL DEAR HIPHOP CHALLENGE AND $300 PRIZE HANDOVER !!! WINNER OF THE GNL DEAR HIPHOP CHALLENGE AND $300 PRIZE HANDOVER !!! KADA BRAH !!!!! (1.07 Million Shillings) Baboon Forest Entertainment Thanks all the participants and media partners in our efforts to empower communities through the arts and making Hiphop the number one music genre in Uganda. Uplifting our talents and supporting young creatives. As sophie our representative mentioned, The next challenge is $1000 Dollars so get ready !!!! Congratulations to Kadabrah we wish you the best and are looking forward to more of your creations. More Subscribe, Follow, Like www.youtube.com/gnlzamba www.twitter.com/therealgnlzamba www.facebook.com/BaboonForestEntertainment www.instragram.com/gnlzambagram www.gnlzamba.com THANKS !!!! Posted by G.N.L ZAMBA on Monday, July 20, 2020

Read Also: GNL Zamba ponders on Hiphop concert to prove critics wrong