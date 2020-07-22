MTN Uganda has revealed the first winners of the MTN MoMoNyabo Promotion as a Mulago Health Worker and a Najjeera Businessman.

28 year-old Henry Otafiire, a businessman living with his parents in Najjera, a Kampala suburb was the first winner to receive a phone call from Patricko Mujuuko and Zahara Toto the hosts of this year’s show.

Patricko and Zahara Tooto hosting the live MoMoNyabo Together show

Otafiire an ardent user of the MTN MoMo service successfully answered all four questions about the service correctly.

Each question was worth 800,000 Uganda shillings. Otafiire at the end of the game managed to bag himself a whopping 4,200,000 Uganda shillings.

Bridget Kitimbo, a laboratory technologist with the Mulago hospital sickle cell department was the second winner of this year’s MoMoNyabo promotion.

“It seemed like a big joke at first but I have been seeing the Prosper advert on Television so I quickly believed that I was a winner!” said an excited Kitimbo, a laboratory technician with the sickle cell Department at Mulago Hospital.

Kitimbo has been using MTN Mobile Money to buy airtime, internet data, voice bundles and paying for her shopping using MoMo Pay.

Unknown to her, she was automatically entered in to a draw where she emerged a winner. Subsequently, the MoMo Nyabo team visited her workplace where she had to answer a few simple questions to win cash for her and her loved ones.

At the end of the day, Kitimbo won a total of Ugx 3,400,000 shillings. She took Ugx 2,200,000 shillings while her father, James Kisambira got Ugx 1,200,000 shillings that was instantly transferred to their phones.

Her dummy cheque was presented to her by Emmanuel Thoryek, a Trade Manager from MTN Uganda. He encouraged her and all MTN subscribers to keep using MTN MoMo.

“Seeing is believing,” Kitimbo said as she received the mobile money message alert. Her joy and excitement couldn’t be hidden.

Apart from the winners called in studio, 250 people win 50,000 shillings directly every day. All you have to do is pay using MTN MoMo and stand a chance to win.

MTN’s Emmanuel Thoryek (R) presents Bridget Kitimbo’s dummy cheque. Her money was sent directly to her phone and that of her beneficiary

Use Mobile Money to pay for everything including airtime, data, voice bundles, yaka, water, television subscription and so much more.

Watch the live draw game shows every weekday at 8.20pm on NBS TV and Bukedde TV hosted by Zahara Tooto and Patricko Mujuuka. You could be the next winner because with MoMo Nyabo together, everyone is a winner.