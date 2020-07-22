Local rapper and Trouble Entertainment boss Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju yet again scoffed at his nemesis Navio when he stressed how he can’t fill his own birthday party to capacity.

Gravity made the statement while responding to Navio’s braggart remarks where he baptized him as the “king of free tickets” and as well called himself the king of rap music.

On top of calling himself the king of rap, Navio went on to claim how Gravity has a lot of work to do to reach his level as he went on to brand him as an acrobatic instructor.

The “Ampalana” singer also hit back exposing Navio as an artist who can not even fill PTC a small hangout in Makindye while appearing on NBS TV After5 show.

Rappers like Navio can’t fill up even their own birthday parties, they always flop. Gravity Omutujju

Gravity’s hilarious and belittling comments came in a few weeks after he publicly spilled information on how Nigerian singer Wizkid ditched Navio off a collabo while in Kigali and how R. Kelly forced him to sing rather than rap on the One–8 project Hands Across The World.

VIDEO: Gravity Omutujju: Rappers like @naviomusic can’t even fill up their birthday events, they always flop. #NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS After 5 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

