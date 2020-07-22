Not much has been revealed of Sheebah Karungi’s yet to be released music album dubbed “SAMALI” but the Team No Sleep singer has great anticipations and she believes it could turn out one of the biggest albums.

“Ice Cream” was the song that marked Sheebah’s real breakthrough in the music industry. The track released in 2014 elevated her status in the industry and she has never looked back.

In the ranks of the most respected, hard working and multi award-winning divas today, Sheebah belongs easily and there aren’t many male artistes who have performed better than her in the past six years.

This year, her songs “Nakyuka” and “Kyoyina Omanya (remix)” are doing great, dominating the playlists in a year that hasn’t been a great one for the music industry in general.

Through social media, the songstress revealed that she has been in studio compiling new music and she will soon be releasing her fifth studio album dubbed ‘SAMALI’.

Samali is Sheebah Karungi’s name and it is predicted to be an album that talks about her hustle and journey rising to the top. To sum it up in one word, “INSPIRATIONAL” would be it.

The songstress as well has a feeling that the album could turn out to be her favorite album so far. “My 5th Album might turn out to be my favorite album so far! #SAMALI Coming Out Soon,” Sheebah revealed.

