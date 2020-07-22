Source Management songstress Spice Diana features Konde Gang CEO and Tanzanian wonder boy Harmonize on a brand new song titled ‘”Kokonya”. Listen to it here first:

Hajarah Diana Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana continues to confirm her spot at the top of the rest of the divas in the Ugandan music industry with yet another new jam.

On “Kokonya” she features self-styled Konde Boy Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul Kahali. “Kokonya” translates to “Entice Me” and just like the title, Spice asks the listener to dance enticingly.

The song was produced when Spice Diana visited Tanzania earlier this year in March before Coronavirus attacked East Africa.

The audio was produced by Nessim Pan Production and Konde Boy Harmonize shows what a talented singer he is as he tries out some Luganda in his lyrics.

