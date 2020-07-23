Past years have seen singer Angella Katatumba involved in several entanglements with men from different walks of life and as of now, she is single and taking in applications from her admirers.
She, however, notes that just because she has been romantically involved with different men shouldn’t be a big issue like critics and media personalities blow it out of proportion.
That aside, for a person of Katatumba’s age, family background and financial stability, it is questionable that she has no kids as several critics often point out.
During an interview, the “Love Me” singer was asked why she has no kids yet. In her response, she reasoned that she is just not ready yet to give birth to kids.
Katatumba went on to explain how she is currently searching for a lover who can support her music career, businesses and support her as a woman well.
For now, am not planning to give birth to kids. To be specific am not ready yet to give birth to kids and being in different relationships is not such a serious issue.
I want a man who is going to support me, my music career, and my businesses like how my parents did.Angella Katatumba
When asked whether she is a drunkard, Katatumba denied stressing how she is merely a social drinker. She added that she can even go over three months without boozing.
1 Comment
Agella its not bad to have a kid.u deserve it.and rich people always have less time for love.the so called poor men always have time for love and they are easy to deal with.to have a rich man is like kwogya ebisiiriza my sepik(saucepan).
U better get some one who’s not so rich,that one will never break your heart.