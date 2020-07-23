Bryan White is not broke, do not fundraise – Caretaker

City philanthropist Bryan White is just sick but not broke according to his caretaker who reports that the moneybag is taking care of his bills just fine and doesn’t need a fundraiser as earlier suggested by Bad Black.

For weeks, Brian Kirumira a.k.a Bryan White has been lying on his sick bed as he battles stomach complications. In his living room, Bryan White lies with oxygen cylinders surrounding him.

According to those who have visited him so far (including top celebrities like Bad Black, A Pass and Alex Muhangi) Bryan White is in bad shape and his condition keeps deteriorating.

Shanitah Namuyimba a.k.a Bad Black visited Bryan on Tuesday 21st July 2020 and depending in the condition she found him in, the controversial socialite decided to start a fundraiser online.

Bad Black urged her friends, fans and followers to come up with some funds so as to help foot Bryan White’s bills and also purchase a plane ticket for him to be flown to Nairobi for better treatment.

On Wednesday night, however, a statement shared on Bryan White’s Facebook account revealed that the moneybag is not broke and only needs prayer not financial assistance.

Bryan doesn’t need any financial assistance he is very ok and he is taking care of his bills, rather he needs just prayers. He is not broke, he left the hospital as he waits on his results and for the sake of his safety. Bryan White’s caretaker

The caretaker noted that Bad Black must have misunderstood the matters. He also revealed that Bryan White wants to discuss personally with the president.

