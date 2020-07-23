Renown Dancehall gospel singer Coopy Bly has also added his name to the long list of artists who saw their concert plans canceled with the outbreak of the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sidda Mukyalo singer opened up about his canceled gospel concert while elaborating on how the pandemic disrupted his plans of celebrating his 10th anniversary in the music industry.

The celebrated gospel singer had earlier planned to hold his show in September at a different venue but was advised by his sponsors to hold it at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Basing on his past plans, Coopy Bly usually stages his concerts every after four years and 2020 marked the fourth year since he last held his last music show.

He went on to brag how his album launches usually consist of more than 25 songs.

VIDEO: @coopybly: The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the plans for my 10th-anniversary celebration in a concert set up at Lugogo Cricket Oval. #NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/g4A7AghjOT — NBS After 5 (@nbsafter5) July 22, 2020

