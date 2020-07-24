12 months later, Irene Ntale drops 6-track EP dubbed ‘Sukaali’

For twelve months, Universal Music Group songstress Irene Ntale’s fans have been thirsting for a new song from the diva and she has decided to drop a 6-track EP titled “Sukaali”.

Irene Ntale last released a song a year ago in August 2019. Her song “Nyamba” had relatively good airplay before she went into hibernation for a period of a year.

The former Swangz Avenue songstress is signed to Universal Music Group now and she has been in studio cooking some real vibes. She has always let her followers know that her new projects will be worth the wait.

On Friday morning, the hoarse-voiced songstress dropped six tracks off her new Extended Play record dubbed “Sukaali”. The EP has songs like “Onkubirako“, “Turn Up”, “Sukaali”, “Every Way“, “Mpima” and “Allergy“.

Listening to “Sukaali”, it is typical Irene Ntale sound as she relays her sexy voice on the lyrics of the love song. “Sukaali” is a Luganda word translated to mean “Sugar”. Take a listen below:

