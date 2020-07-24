Eddy Kenzo arrives in the country, to be held in quarantine for next 14 days

Despite touching Ugandan soil for the first time in 4 months, Eddy Kenzo will not be able to go back home as expected but will rather be taken into quarantine for the next fourteen days.

Upon arrival at Entebbe Airport, Eddy Kenzo is reported to have been taken to quarantine centers together will all the other travelers aboard Uganda Airlines on Friday afternoon.

The singer was returning from Cote D’Ivoire where he has been stuck for the past four months since the national lockdown was announced following the Coronavirus outbreak.

While speaking to journalists at Lido Beach, Big Talent Entertainment manager Martin Beta revealed that officials at Entebbe Airport did not grant them access to the airport grounds.

“I thank media and all our fans, however, we reached at the airport and as you already now it was closed and no activities are going on there. The officials at the airport told us that we cannot access the airport. So we decided to hitch camp as Lido Beach to brief his fans and media on what is going on,” Martin Beta revealed earlier.

Beta also revealed that he was informed that the 2015 BET award winner will be taken into quarantine like it has been for most Ugandans who have arrived in the country since the lockdown was announced in March.

Martin Beta

“The officials at the airport said that Kenzo has to go in quarantine as a mandatory measure. It will take fourteen days. The Ministry of Health vehicles will pick him straight from the airport and take him to the quarantine center,” Beta added.

Beta also revealed that they already made plans that in case the singer is taken in quarantine, they will organize a press conference from whichever hotel he will be held in quarantine.

We shall make a very organized press conference, with proper social distancing so that he (Kenzo) tells us how he has been living, how he feels, the condition he is in and what to expect in coming days. Martin Beta

The press conference is expected to be held next week and we shall be letting you know about all developments as they unfold further.

