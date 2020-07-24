Aboard Uganda Airlines, Ugandan singer Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo will be stepping on Ugandan soils again after four months away in Cote d’Ivoire.

On March 21st 2020, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni halted passenger flights entering and leaving the country as a way to avoid the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease.

At the time, 2015 BET award winner Eddy Kenzo was in Ivory Coast where he had gone to perform. That meant that he had no other way back in the country.

Stuck in the West African country, Eddy Kenzo was left to eat spicy foods and hold Facebook live videos to interact with his fans back home. He also recorded music some of which he has already released.

The good news now is that he will be breathing Ugandan air yet again after Uganda Airlines confirmed that the singer will be flying home from Abidjan on Friday 24th July 2020.

According to inside sources in Big Talent Entertainment, Kenzo will be touching base at Entebbe Airport at 3pm. He will be welcomed by his friends and will later hold a press conference at his studios.

We can’t wait to have him back home. It’s been such a long time away and he must have a couple of stories to tell.

