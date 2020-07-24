Flex D’Paper returns with ‘Mbikwasagwe’ featuring Shena Skies | AUDIO

Rapaholix Music CEO Flex D’Paper has dropped a brand new song dubbed “Mbikwasagwe” on which he features rising Singer and Songwriter Shena Skies.

Flex D’Paper, real name Alex Julius Kwesigabo, is the CEO of his own music label, Rapaholix, which has been in existence for quite a while. His talent and humble personality have earned him a following from fans across the world.

He goes ahead to add more music to his CV with this brand new song in which he surrenders his battles to God to fight for him. “Mbikwasagwe” is a Luganda word that translates to “I give it up to you”, or “I surrender to you”.

We always make plans but God directs our steps. Even when we face battles, we have to surrender to God to fight them for us. The year 2020 has definitely been quite the roller coaster for many of us. Between dealing with the global pandemic, it’s after events, with some being laid off and some businesses being shut down, it’s possibly been one of the toughest years of our generation! But at the end of the day, there is a lot to be grateful for. Flex D’Paper

Shena Skies

“The message is meant to uplift and motivate. Victory is just around the corner, Give it up to the Man above to Lead the way. I hope you enjoy the track and be blessed beyond measure!” Flex adds.

Produced by the award-winning Aethan Music, the song features the talented Shena Skies on the chorus. Shena is one of the fastest rising acts in Uganda.

Listen to the audio here:

Read Also: Flex D’Paper looks to change the game with ‘Level Up’ | VIDEO