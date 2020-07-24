Gerald Kiweewa spends night in coolers over ‘Nantaba’ song

Veteran Kadongo kamu singer Gerald Kiweewa spent Thursday night in coolers at Kabalagala Police station following his arrest over his song with Dina Rukoti titled “Nantaba”.

Reportedly, several security officers dressed in security uniforms and some in causal outfits raided his home in Maganjo and carried out a search in his house.

Gerald Kiweewa’s arrest was confirmed by Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Oyango, who explained that Kiweewa was arrested and driven off to CID headquarters in Kibuli for interrogations.

According to Onyango, they arrested Kiweewa after Hon Idah Nantaba filed a complaint alleging that the Nantaba song was attacking and defaming her in public.

We have arrested Gerald Kiweewa because we recorded a complaint from Hon. Idah Nantaba saying the lyrics in the song directly attack and defame her. Patrick Onyango

Onyango went on to explain that Nantaba, the former State Minister for ICT and National Guidance reported the matter to their office a few weeks back and they decided to take action on the matter on Thursday evening.

