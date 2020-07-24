Prince Omar returns in highly-politicized song dubbed ‘Bajikweka’

Ugandan singer Prince Omar, real name Mukose Umar, continues to bless his fans with new music with “Bajikweka” in which he hits out at “political traitors”. Watch the video here first:

Prince Omar is a talented soft-voiced Ugandan musician behind a couple of hit songs like “Kyoyoya”, “Lawyer”, “Pull Over”, “Balage”, “Sing For Me” (feat. Lydia Jazmine) among others.

In his new song dubbed “Bajikweka”, Prince Omar hits hard at the different “political traitors” including Ashburg Kato, Full Figure and several others who have dramatically flipped their political affiliations.

“Bajikweka” is a Luganda word that translates as “They hide them”. Written by Kalifah Aganaga, the new song analysizes how Ugandan celebrities have been betraying their masters.

Unlike his previous songs that had an urban touch, Prince Omar delivers his message to a normal Ugandan, singing in Luganda throughout to deliver his message to his fans.

