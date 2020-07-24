Radio Simba presenters Bizonto arrested over tribalistic jokes

Popular comedy group and Radio Simba presenters Bizonto are currently being held at the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters in Kibuli for interrogations.

The group that consists of four comedians who include Kidomoole, Uncle Luyuguumo, Muzinyuuzi and Opeto were arrested after their morning show on Friday 24th July 2020.

The quadruple were arrested on matters of allegedly inciting tribalism amongst Ugandans through their craft.

The comedians were arrested along with one journalist known as James Kamali who was recording the incidence.

As of now and basing on senior journalist Peter Kibazo’s socials, the station is “under police siege” and normal programming has been affected as the station is playing music non-stop.

